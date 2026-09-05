Life's Little Mysteries

How did the Romans build their towering aqueducts?

The ancient Romans are well known for their aqueducts. But how did they build these impressive structures?

Owen Jarus&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 5 min read
A view of a stone aqueduct in the middle of an ancient Italian city at night
Part of a Roman aqueduct in Segovia, Spain.
(Image credit: Tim Graham via Getty Images)

The Romans are well known for their aqueducts, which brought water to their cities and settlements.

These aqueducts sometimes ran for very long distances. For instance, the aqueduct of Valens, which brought water to the city of Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul), was 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, according to a statement from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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