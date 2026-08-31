Crown of Kerch: A 1,600-year-old gold, gem-studded diadem found in the grave of a Hun noblewoman

This crown depicts two birds of prey and was discovered in the grave of a fifth-century noblewoman in Crimea.

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Published In Features less than a min read

The Crown of Kerch was discovered in a high-status woman's grave in Crimea more than a century ago.

(Image credit: Mirko Kuzmanovic/Alamy)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Crown of Kerch

What it is: A gold-and-garnet diadem

Where it is from: Kerch, Crimea

When it was made: Late fourth to early fifth centuries

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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