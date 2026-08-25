Rare sunlight trick transforms Pacific island into a giant silver 'magnifying glass' — Earth from space

A 2023 astronaut photo captured a "sunglint" illuminating the sea surrounding one of the Solomon Islands. The rare phenomenon also transformed the Pacific's largest lake into a shining silver "lens."

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An astronaut photo of an island with sunlight reflecting off a lake making the landmass look like a magnifying glass
When sunlight reflects off a body of water directly into a camera in low Earth orbit, it transforms the water's surface into a silvery mirror. That is exactly what happened in this 2023 astronaut photo of Rennell Island.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Rennell Island, Solomon Islands [-11.589514301, 160.17549068]

What's in the photo? A "sunglint" shining off the ocean and the island's lake

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? Jan. 8, 2023

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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