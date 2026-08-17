Fire-flame vessel: An exquisitely crafted 4,500-year-old pot from a mysterious culture in Japan

Archaeologists aren't sure why prehistoric people in Japan made these elaborate vessels decorated with flames.

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a light clay vessel made from coils that tapers from the top to the bottom and looks like it has stylized flames at the rim

This ceramic vessel from prehistoric Japan may be decorated with flames, but archaeologists are unsure about their meaning.

(Image credit: Cleveland Museum of Art; Public Domain)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Fire-flame vessel (ka'en doki)

What it is: A decorated earthenware vessel

Where it is from: Honshu, Japan

When it was made: Circa 2500 B.C.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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