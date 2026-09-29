Africa's oldest known defensive wall outside Egypt discovered, and it's 4,000 years old

An elaborate 4,000-year-old defensive wall was discovered in Morocco, and it once protected a thriving farming hub, archaeologists say.

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The largest defensive wall at Oued Beht. Archaeologists think its base was constructed about 4,000 years ago. 

(Image credit: G. Lucarini, Oued Beht Archaeological Project)
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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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