Newly discovered iron minerals might hold primordial water from when Earth formed

Researchers may have found a missing link in how Earth's mantle gets wet: newly discovered iron minerals that can store water at the extremely high temperatures and pressures present near our planet's core.

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An illustration of Earth with its inner layers exposed.
An illustration of Earth's interior, showing the crust, mantle, and core. New research may reveal how minerals in the deepest part of the mantle store and transport water.
(Image credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Newly discovered iron minerals could be the missing link in how water is stored in the deepest parts of Earth's mantle and transported to the upper layers, recent research reveals. The findings are crucial for understanding the mantle's motion, volcanic activity and the workings of other rocky planets, the study authors say.

The researchers discovered the iron minerals, called iron oxyhydroxides, by squishing mineral samples between two tiny diamond anvils while zapping them with a laser.

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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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