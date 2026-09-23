'It has become very dire in a lot of places': New map reveals exactly where humans are adding and removing precious fresh water on Earth

A new high-resolution map of global freshwater trends between 2002 and 2025 has sharpened scientists' understanding of how humans are using and displacing our most precious resource.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 6 min read
A girl cycles next to a circular well in India.
Large parts of North India that have been repeatedly under drought, including the state of Madhya Pradesh, also have high rates of groundwater depletion.
(Image credit: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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