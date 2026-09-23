3,000-year-old burial of ancient Egyptian horse found — and a nearby stone carving depicts a captured prisoner

Archaeologists unearthed a horse burial dating back more than three millennia in an ancient Egyptian fortress.

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A view of a half unearthed skeleton.
The horse skeleton as it was found within the ancient Egyptian fort. Archaeologists think that it was ceremonially buried.
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.)

Archaeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old burial of a horse, likely used for military purposes, inside an ancient fort on the western Nile Delta in Egypt.

The horse was a young male of medium size that may have pulled a chariot or worked in other military activities. Archaeologists also found remains of the chariot horse's harness fittings nearby. Given these discoveries, it's likely that this was a ceremonial burial, according to a translated statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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