Alien sunsets, stone spiderwebs and mysterious doors: Curiosity's top 10 photos after 5,000 days on Mars

Curiosity has been photographing Mars in its search for evidence of water and life for over 5,000 Martian days. Here are 10 of the most surprising and weird photos the rover has sent back to Earth.

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NASA&#039;s Curiosity rover took this selfie while inside Mars&#039; Gale crater on June 15, 2018, which was the 2,082nd Martian day, or sol, of the rover&#039;s mission.
Curiosity takes a selfie. NASA's intrepid rover just completed its 5,000th day on Mars.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

As of Aug. 30, 2026, NASA's Curiosity rover has officially seen the sun rise and set over Mars' reddish horizon more than 5,000 times in its quest to discover if life ever existed there. The rover was originally planned to operate for only two years, but the mission is still going strong more than 14 years after landing on Mars in August 2012.

During that time, the rover has weathered global dust storms and climbed more than 3,200 feet (1,000 meters) up a mountain — although its tires have gotten some rather large holes in them in the process. The rover still uses its 17 cameras to take hundreds of photos every single sol (Martian day), beaming a total of more than 780,000 photos back to Earth for scientists to analyze while mission controllers decide where the rover should roam next.

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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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