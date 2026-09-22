'There was something bigger in the ground here': Metal detectorist in Germany discovers giant Roman-era hoard from time of emperor Hadrian

More than 900 Roman silver coins from the time of the Emperor Hadrian were found in Germany by a metal detectorist.

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A close up of silver coins with various carvings in them.
The hoard consists of more than 900 silver denarii. A denarius was the standard coin of the early Roman Empire.
(Image credit: Marcel Zanjani/LVR-Office for the Preservation of Archaeological Monuments in the Rhineland)

A metal detectorist in the west of Germany has discovered one of the largest hoards of Roman silver coins ever found in that country from the reign of the Emperor Hadrian.

The pile includes more than 900 silver denarii — the denarius was the standard coin of the early Roman Empire — and weighs almost 7 pounds (3.1 kilograms).

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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