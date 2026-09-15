Did 'all roads lead to Rome'? New study finds other cities in the empire were better connected.

Rome was the Roman Empire's capital, but other cities in the empire were better connected by road.

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A wooden cart is pulled by an oxen in the countryside
Roman roads in busy regions could have directional lanes like this road, which has an oxcart and a milestone, near the ancient city of Timgad in present-day Algeria.
(Image credit: Itiner-e, Artas Media)

The saying that "all roads lead to Rome" may be famous, but a new study finds it's far from true. Extensive new research of the Roman Empire's road system reveals that several other Roman cities were better connected than the Eternal City was during antiquity.

Major cities like Antioch, Ancyra (modern-day Ankara) and Byzantium in what is now Turkey, as well as Corinth in Greece, were "better located than Rome" for those traveling by land, the team wrote in a paper published Tuesday (Sept. 15) in the journal Nature Communications.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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