'That could push them over the edge': How climate change could fuel impulsive behavior
In this exclusive video, we explore how climate change and rising temperatures can affect mental health.
Climate change is often discussed in terms of rising temperatures, extreme weather and environmental loss. But there's another consequence that can be harder to see: The impact on our mental health.
In this exclusive video, we explore how heat exposure influences mental state, drawing on research by Kim Meidebauers, a neuroscientist at Washington State University who studies the effect of heat on emotion and behavior.
Burning up: How can we adapt to a warming world?
As the planet warms, our environment will be transformed, but so will our bodies. This video is part of a series where we investigate the health impacts of climate change, focusing on heat, air quality, food and infection risk. We also evaluate the promising solutions that could help us adapt to our warmer future.
Climate change will triple the number of days over 105 F in the US. The health impacts will be dire.
Extreme heat will become more common as the climate continues to warm. That will affect almost every facet of our health.
'Wildfire smoke is the fastest-growing environmental threat in the US': How a warming world will poison the air we breathe
Wildfires are projected to increase dramatically due to climate change. That could trigger a massive increase in heart attacks, premature births and early deaths, research reveals.
'The apple you eat isn't the apple your granddaughter will eat': What's on the menu in a warming world?
Almost every aspect of our food system will be transformed by climate change.
Tia is the editor-in-chief (premium) and was formerly managing editor and senior writer for Live Science. Her work has appeared in Scientific American, Wired.com, Science News and other outlets. She holds a master's degree in bioengineering from the University of Washington, a graduate certificate in science writing from UC Santa Cruz and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Tia was part of a team at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that published the Empty Cradles series on preterm births, which won multiple awards, including the 2012 Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism.
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