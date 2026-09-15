'That could push them over the edge': How climate change could fuel impulsive behavior

Climate change is often discussed in terms of rising temperatures, extreme weather and environmental loss. But there's another consequence that can be harder to see: The impact on our mental health.

In this exclusive video, we explore how heat exposure influences mental state , drawing on research by Kim Meidebauers , a neuroscientist at Washington State University who studies the effect of heat on emotion and behavior.

Burning up: How can we adapt to a warming world?

As the planet warms, our environment will be transformed, but so will our bodies. This video is part of a series where we investigate the health impacts of climate change, focusing on heat, air quality, food and infection risk. We also evaluate the promising solutions that could help us adapt to our warmer future.