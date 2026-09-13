Life's Little Mysteries

Why do cats lick each other?

Cats lick each other for multiple reasons, and some are more mysterious than others.

Clarissa Brincat&#039;s avatar
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Two gray cats groom each other on a blanket.
Cats often lick each other, but why is that?
(Image credit: Marina Demidiuk via Getty Images)

In a multicat household, it's common to see one cat licking another. When some people see this behavior, known as allogrooming ("allo" means "another individual"), they assume it's a sign of friendship.

But is that really the case? Are there hidden, more complex reasons for why cats lick each other?

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Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

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