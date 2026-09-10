Science Spotlight

Infectious diseases will seed new ground as the planet warms — here's where they'll spread

Climate change will increase our exposure to myriad infections, from tick-borne diseases to drug-resistant bacterial infections.

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A collage of images of ticks and mosquitos, hospitals and patients
Our infection risk will change with climate change.
(Image credit: Matt Smith for Live Science)
Burning Up

As the planet warms, our environment will be transformed, but so will our bodies. In this series, we investigate the health impacts of climate change, focusing on heat, air quality, food and infection risk. We also evaluate the promising solutions that could help us adapt to our warmer future.

Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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