Nobody is preparing for the worst day in history

There are multiple Black Swan events that could create a global famine with little to no warning. Governments must start preparing for them now — the risks of not doing so are too great.

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a mushroom cloud with an apocalyptic scene and a man standing looking at it in the center
There are multiple rare events that could cause a global catastrophe, and leaders need to start planning and preparing for them before one hits, argues Florian Ulrich Jehn.
(Image credit: Zeferli/Getty Images)

A massive volcano erupts in Southeast Asia. Ash fall delays flights and destroys crops, while pyroclastic flows wipe out entire towns. Over the following weeks, the sulfur dioxide pumped out turns into a haze of fine acid droplets, eventually wrapping around the entire planet, scattering sunlight back to space. The sun turns pale, shadows go soft, the sky glows violet after sunset and the ground below cools. The next summer never appears. Harvests fail from the American Midwest to the monsoon belt in Asia. Countries close their borders, and people who have never heard of the volcano begin to starve.

This nightmare scenario has yet to happen, but it's not a matter of if but when a world-changing event like this will hit, and governments need to start preparing for global catastrophes that could disrupt the food system on an unprecedented scale.

Florian Ulrich Jehn
Florian Ulrich Jehn
Associate researcher at the FernUniversität in Hagen

Florian Ulrich Jehn is a senior researcher in environmental science specializing in food security, climate impacts, and civilizational resilience.

Following doctoral studies in hydrology, Florian’s research expanded to extreme climate change scenarios and innovative approaches to prevent global famine after catastrophic events.

He currently works at the FernUniversität in Hagen, developing a new university course about global catastrophic risk.

Beyond academic research, Florian writes the research newsletter Existential Crunch and delivers public lectures on food security and global risks.

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