The Meta settlement is a start, but it's not enough to create real change — that's what we need to focus on now

The Meta settlement requires limited oversight of Instagram and Facebook for just five years. Making it permanent and industry-wide requires a law.

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Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion
Two women stand behind a large white sign
Shannon Heacock holds a photograph of her son outside the Oakland courtroom during the Meta trial opening statements on Aug. 18. The banner holds the names of nearly 400 people who are alleged to have died in part because of their social media use.
(Image credit: GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ via Getty Images)

Twenty-nine state attorneys general went into an Oakland, California courtroom this month seeking roughly $200 billion from Meta over claims of teen addiction. Their case ended in its second week, with a settlement agreement that requires Meta to pay up to $17 billion across 10 years and make several product changes, such as a midnight-to-6 a.m. blackout, a two-hour daily cap, and an optional chronological feed. While some of these requirements are steps in the right direction, the settlement gives the company too many ways to avoid making meaningful, lasting changes to their products. The agreement is time-limited, relies on Meta's definitions of critical terms, and doesn't require detailed disclosure to the public.

What makes this settlement worthy of attention is the deal's requirement for an independent auditor, which is the first time anyone examining Meta's product design will be chosen by someone other than the company. Independent regulators, such as the Federal Communications Commission, are a proven (if imperfect) way to protect the public interest, and social media platforms are now at least as important to our lives (and our children's lives) as the broadcast and telecom industries that the FCC regulates.

Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat
Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat
Policy advisor

Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat is a policy advisor on technology and law at the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. Her work focuses on governance of online gaming, social media, encrypted messaging, and 3D immersive ("metaverse") technologies. Prior to joining the Center, Mariana taught at the University of Chicago Law School and consulted for several international human rights organizations. She has a J.D. from Yale University and a B.A. from Princeton University.

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