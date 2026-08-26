Trump's childhood vaccine order will threaten children's safety, even if it doesn't directly change policy

As president of the American Association of Immunologists, I believe President Trump's executive order on childhood vaccines could cause real harm, even if it may not impact policy in the long run.

Avery August&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion 7 min read
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A close up of a glass bottle labeled measles vaccine being held by a gloved hand.
President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding childhood vaccines could further undermine trust in scientific expertise and contribute to falling vaccination rates.
(Image credit: Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's recent executive order on childhood vaccines has generated a predictable and understandable debate around public health needs, parental autonomy and the scientific justifications for the directive. The order proposes, among other things, altering the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule and splitting up the combined MMR vaccine into multiple shots. As an immunologist, my view is that the order contradicts established scientific consensus and instead backs narratives that are not supported by evidence.

However, the more important issue with the order may be something more fundamental: What happens when vaccine policy is divorced from the scientific processes designed to guide it?

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Avery August
Avery August
Professor of immunology

Dr. Avery August is the 2026-2027 President of the American Association of Immunologists, as well as an HHMI professor, deputy provost, and professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Cornell University. His previous position was as distinguished professor of immunology in the Department of Veterinary & Biomedical Sciences and director of the Center for Molecular Immunology & Infectious Disease at The Pennsylvania State University at University Park, where he started as an assistant professor. He received a B.S. degree in medical technology from the California State University at Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in immunology from the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences.

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