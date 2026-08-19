Archeologists used to think women in prehistory wielded no power. Genetic data is upending that idea.

For more than 150 years, leading archaeologists have assumed that women of the past never assumed roles of power. New genetic data shows how flawed that interpretation is.

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Published In Opinion 6 min read
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A painting showing a woman raising her arm in a chariot surrounded by people
Boudica was a leader of tribes in the British Isles who, according to historian Tacitus, fought against Rome. Yet until recently, archaeologists ignored such evidence and assumed that women in the distant past rarely wielded military, social or political power.
(Image credit: Culture Club via Getty Images)

Over the past decade, there's been a revolution in archaeology as we integrate the science of ancient genomics into the study of humanity ‪—‬ and it is upending our traditional views of the role of women in the past.

When archaeologists first excavated a 4,000-year-old grave near Stonehenge in 1801, they identified the well-furnished remains inside as that of a man. This misidentification persisted for over two centuries, until ancient-DNA analysis revealed unequivocally that this skilled goldsmith was a woman. The discovery, announced in July, is just one example of many in recent years where DNA science is revealing a more complex pattern of gender roles in our prehistoric past.

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Rachel Pope
Rachel Pope
Professor of European prehistory

Rachel Pope is a professor of European prehistory at the Department of Archaeology, Classics, and Egyptology at the University of Liverpool. Pope is vice president of the Prehistoric Society and a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London. Her research is developing a data-led archaeological method (big data and contextual analysis of mortuary and settlement data) toward an improved understanding of prehistoric social organization in Europe before Rome, and the mechanisms involved in social change. She has directed major excavation projects at early hillfort sites in western Britain and is committed to both transdisciplinary dialogue and public science communication.

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