This week is the best time to see Saturn all year — yes, even with the naked eye

Saturn will put on a show this week as it enters opposition and its famous rings return to looking their best.

Jamie Carter&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A close up of Saturn with its rings in the darkness of space.
A photo of Saturn taken by the Cassini spacecraft in 2004. On Oct. 4, Saturn will be at opposition, rising in the east at sunset and staying visible all night.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

Saturn is about to reach its annual opposition this week, when it appears at its brightest and biggest all year and becomes the only planet visible all night.

The short, exciting period for skywatchers has more to do with where Earth is in its orbit than with Saturn's journey around the sun. Opposition occurs when Earth moves directly between a planet and the sun, placing the two planets on the same side of the solar system. For observers on Earth, that means Saturn appears opposite the sun in the sky, just like a full moon (hence the name "opposition"). Saturn therefore rises in the east around sunset, 100% illuminated, before reaching its highest point around midnight and finally sinking toward the western horizon around sunrise.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.