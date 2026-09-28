SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit for the first time, then returns early and blows up in a fiery explosion

SpaceX got its Starship rocket into orbit, but after a tense few minutes of comms and the loss of an engine, the call was made to end the mission early.

Patrick Pester&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A photo of Starship launching from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Sept. 28.
A photo of Starship Flight 14 launching on Sept. 28. The rocket reached orbit for the first time, then experienced engine trouble culminating in an explosion at sea.
(Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Starship has made it to orbit for the first time ever. But the loss of an engine during its nail-biting ascent meant SpaceX's mission ended earlier than planned — with an explosion to boot.

The tallest and most powerful rocket ever built blasted off from SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Monday (Sept. 28) at 8.49 a.m. ET (7.49 a.m. local time).

TOPICS
Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.