Blue Origin rocket explosion sent sound waves 1,000 miles across the US, report finds

When a New Glenn rocket blew apart at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in May, it released ultra-low-frequency sound waves that reached as far as Texas. Researchers estimate that the blast was roughly equivalent to the Chernobyl reactor explosion of 1986.

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A screengrab from the video of the rocket exploding, showing a giant fireball in the night sky
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket violently exploded on May 29 during a prelaunch test at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Ultra-low-frequency sound waves from the blast were picked up in Texas, more than 1,000 miles away.
(Image credit: Spaceflight Now)
Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during launch pad test at Cape Canaveral - YouTube Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during launch pad test at Cape Canaveral - YouTube
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Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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