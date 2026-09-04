'A worrying snapshot': Satellite image shows large patches of open water less than 40 miles from the North Pole

An image from NASA Worldview shows how brittle Arctic sea ice is becoming due to global warming, with large patches of open water visible near the North Pole on Aug. 29.

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NASA satellite image showing water 60 km away from the North Pole on Aug. 29, 2026.
Water was visible less than 40 miles from the North Pole on Aug. 29, 2026.
(Image credit: NASA Worldview)

Large patches of open water were visible just 37 miles (60 kilometers) from the North Pole on Aug. 29, a NASA satellite image shows. Although this doesn't necessarily mean that Arctic ice is worse off this year than the past few years, the image reveals how severely climate change is affecting the region, experts say.

The image is from the NASA Worldview satellite photo browsing tool and was shared last week on the blog Arctic News. The patches are "quite striking," but it's not the first time that water has encroached upon Arctic ice in this way, said Julienne Stroeve, a professor of polar observation and modeling at University College London.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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