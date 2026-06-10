Mysterious 'cold blob' in the Atlantic is a sign of the Gulf Stream weakening — and that's bad news for the US East Coast

The Atlantic's enigmatic "cold blob" has once again been linked to a weakening of key ocean currents and a devastating climate tipping point.

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A photo of water churning off the coast of Streymoy in the Faroe Islands.
The cold blob is an unusual patch of cooling in a world that is heating up through global warming. This picture of the ocean is for illustrative purposes only.
(Image credit: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo via Getty Images)

A mysterious "cold blob" in the Atlantic Ocean is a sign that key ocean currents are weakening, a new study has found, with potentially devastating long-term impacts on our climate and weather.

The cold blob, or North Atlantic Warming Hole, is an area south of Greenland and Iceland where average sea surface temperatures have actually been going down. Researchers have been working to understand the blob for years, given that it bucks the global trend of Earth getting warmer.