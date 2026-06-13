NASA's experimental X-59 jet breaks sound barrier for 1st time in step toward 'quiet supersonic' technology

NASA and Lockheed Martin's experimental X-59 aircraft has broken the sound barrier, achieving a speed of Mach 1.1. The feat could set the stage for "quiet" supersonic flight.

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A sleek plane floats in the sky
A view of NASA’s experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft taken from a companion jet. The X-59 just broke the sound barrier for the first time.
(Image credit: NASA / Lori Losey)

NASA's X-59, an experimental supersonic aircraft developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, has broken the sound barrier for the first time. The test represents an important step toward "quiet supersonic" flight, in which a craft surpasses Mach 1 — the speed of sound — with a small thump rather than a deafening crash.

On June 5, test pilot Jim "Clue" Less flew the craft from Edwards Air Force Base in California for an 81-minute round trip, NASA announced in a statement. During that time, the X-59 reached a speed of Mach 1.1 ‪—‬ 713 mph (1,147 km/h) ‪—‬ at an altitude of 43,400 feet (13,200 meters).