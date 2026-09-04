3,200-year-old inscription may point to a long-lost ancient Egyptian city from the time of Ramesses II

An inscription written in the time of Ramesses II may indicate the location of a lost ancient Egyptian city.

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A close up of a stone artifact with writing on it.
Part of a recently found hieroglyphic inscription found near the modern-day Suez Canal in Egypt.
(Image credit: Photo courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

A 3,200-year-old Egyptian inscription found near an ancient military road may indicate the location of a long-lost city, archaeologists have announced.

Found at the site of Tell Abu Seifi (also spelled Seify), the inscription mentions Ramesses II, who reigned from about 1279 to 1213 B.C. It says that Horus, a falcon-headed ancient Egyptian god associated with the sky and war, is the "Lord of the City of Mesn," representatives of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a translated statement.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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