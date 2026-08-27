Ancient shark 'graveyard' uncovered in Egyptian desert

Fossilized teeth from at least seven shark species have been discovered in the Egyptian desert, hinting at its complex, watery past.

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A split image showing a selection of the shark tooth fossils and the location in the Egyptian desert where they were found
An assemblage of the collected shark teeth and the site where the teeth were found, the Abu-Tartur Plateau in Egypt's Western Desert
(Image credit: Tarek Yassin)

Scientists have uncovered an ancient shark "graveyard" in the middle of the Egyptian desert.

Fossilized teeth from seven shark species dating back millions of years were discovered in the Abu-Tartur Plateau ‪—‬ located in Egypt's Western Desert ‪—‬ between 2020 and 2022, offering new insight into the desert's watery past. The researchers detailed their discovery in a study published Aug. 18 in the journal Cretaceous Research

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
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Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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