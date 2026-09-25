NASA teases new PRIMA telescope that could peer even deeper into the infrared universe than the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA has announced that a new telescope concept called PRIMA is moving forward in consideration for a 2033 launch to look at the origins of planets and galaxies.

Elizabeth Howell&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
a rendering of NASA&#039;s proposed PRIMA telescope
A rendering of NASA's proposed PRIMA telescope, which could launch as soon as 2033.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA is moving forward with designing a new space telescope that can see even deeper into the infrared universe than the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can.

The new mission, called PRIMA (Probe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics), is continuing its development to Phase B — the preliminary design and tech phase — according to a NASA statement. Managers will review the mission's progress before officially beginning the telescope's journey to launch; if all goes to plan, PRIMA will embark on a five-year mission no earlier than 2033.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
TOPICS
Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.