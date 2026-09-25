'If you do want to be a criminal, there is no better place to do it': Author Rose George dives into the dark depths of the fishing industry

Live Science spoke with Rose George, journalist and author of "Every Last Fish," about her book, which delves into the murky world of the fishing industry, the intelligence of the animals harvested, and the hurdles preventing sustainability in the oceans.

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fishing boats joined up on the open ocean
Illegal fishing boats being seized by Indonesian authorities in 2016.
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The global fishing industry is plagued by problems. Overfishing remains a severe threat, while production and consumption have increased to record levels. Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing continues to thrive, thereby disrupting marine ecosystems and attempts to manage our oceans sustainably. All the while, climate change is warming the seas, shifting marine populations and shrinking fish body size.

It's amid this background that journalist and author Rose George wrote "Every Last Fish: A Deep Dive into the World of Fishes and Fishing" (Granta Books, 2025). George had previously written an award-winning book on the shipping industry, "Deep Sea and Foreign Going: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry that Brings You 90% of Everything," (Granta Books, 2013) and had become more aware of the significant issues facing the fishing industry.

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
Editor

Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

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