'We are on our way to groundbreaking science': Stars turn neon-green in first test image from NASA's Roman telescope — Space photo of the week

This week, NASA turned on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope's powerful 300-megapixel camera for the first time. The debut test image promises "groundbreaking science" to come with NASA already talking about doubling the mission's lifespan.

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A series of boxes showing deep space images against a black background

Roman's first test image shows hundreds of stars as green rings of light. After a few more months of tuning, it will capture images as crisp as Hubble's but 100 times bigger.

(Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Tyler Desjardins (STScI))
Quick facts

What it is: Hundreds of stars, captured in the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope's first test image

Where it is: An unknown section of space

When it was shared: Sept. 15, 2026

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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