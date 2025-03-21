Are you an expert on all things extraterrestrial, or should you just stick to sci-fi aliens?

Is there anybody out there? Are we really alone in the universe, or are aliens just patiently waiting for us to become advanced enough to be worth speaking to?

There are so many mysteries about who or what might live among the stars, and whether they are advanced planet-hopping civilizations or microbes quietly doing what microbes do on a nearby moon. But some questions are easier to answer.

This extraterrestrial quiz is your chance to show whether you know the facts from the fiction about otherworldly entities, or if it's all alien to you. Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button, and let us know your score in the comments.

