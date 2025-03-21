Extraterrestrials quiz: Are you an alien expert, or has your brain been abducted?

Try this aliens quiz and see how much you know about our interstellar neighbors — if there are any.

A radio telescope with imaginary blue lines coming from it
Are you an expert on all things extraterrestrial, or should you just stick to sci-fi aliens? (Image credit: honglouwawa / Getty Images)

Is there anybody out there? Are we really alone in the universe, or are aliens just patiently waiting for us to become advanced enough to be worth speaking to?

There are so many mysteries about who or what might live among the stars, and whether they are advanced planet-hopping civilizations or microbes quietly doing what microbes do on a nearby moon. But some questions are easier to answer.

This extraterrestrial quiz is your chance to show whether you know the facts from the fiction about otherworldly entities, or if it's all alien to you. Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button, and let us know your score in the comments.

Alexander McNamara
Alexander McNamara
Editor-in-Chief, Live Science

Alexander McNamara is the Editor-in-Chief at Live Science, and has more than 15 years’ experience in publishing at digital titles. Before Live Science, he had editor roles at New Scientist and BBC Science Focus.

