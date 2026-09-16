Was there a 'before' the Big Bang? Jim Al-Khalili on the mind-bogglingness of time

In this excerpt from "On Time: The Physics That Makes the Universe Tick," author and theoretical physicist Jim Al-Khalili examines the possibility of time starting before the Big Bang, with the cosmological theory of eternal inflation.

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An illustration of a blue spiral that looks like a clock with a starry background behind it.
Physicist Jim Al-Khalili examines cosmological theories that would account for time before the Big Bang in his new book "On Time."
(Image credit: bymuratdeniz via Getty Images)

Time keeps getting away from us. It has a fraught relationship with our subjective experience — sometimes slowing down or dragging on; and at other times speeding up, with years seeming to fly by as we get older. Our brain cells are even known to distort our sense of time when we're tired.

In physics, time gets even more complicated, incorporated into theories of relativity — the experience of the clock's ticking being relative to the observer and their place in space — and entropy, which gives time its unidirectional flow. Meanwhile quantum mechanics indicates time can move both forwards and backwards, at least inside quantum systems.

Jim Al-Khalili
Jim Al-Khalili
Professor emeritus

Jim Al-Khalili is a distinguished professor emeritus of physics at the University of Surrey and one of the U.K.'s leading science communicators. He has written numerous books that have been translated into 26 languages, including "The Joy of Science" (Princeton University Press, 2022) and "The World According to Physics" (Princeton University Press, 2020). A fellow of the Royal Society, he is a regular presenter on TV science documentaries and is best known in the U.K. for his long-running BBC Radio program, "The Life Scientific."

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