Are you worried about the US deploying weapons in space?

The U.S. has confirmed that it has weapons in orbit, raising new concerns about the future of military competition. Live Science asks our readers what they think about this latest development.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
An illustration of a series of black rockets in front of a circular radiation symbol.
Space could be the next frontier for an arms race.
(Image credit: zpagistock via Getty Images)
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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