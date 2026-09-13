Haunting Hubble telescope image captures cosmic cycle of destruction and creation —‬ Space photo of the week

A spectacular new Hubble Space Telescope image reveals almost 30,000 newborn stars around an enormous cavity carved into a stellar nursery in a neighboring galaxy.

Jamie Carter&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
Swirls of brown and blue gas in deep space.
Hubble's new image of the N44 nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
(Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Gouliermis)
Quick facts

What it is: The nebula LHA 120-N44

Where it is: 160,000 light-years away, in the constellation Dorado

When it was shared: Sept. 3, 2026

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.