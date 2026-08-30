Something doesn't add up in the Chandelier Cluster, Hubble telescope finds — Space photo of the week

A dazzling new Hubble image of NGC 6723 poses one of astronomy's biggest questions: How did the Milky Way's oldest star clusters form?

Jamie Carter&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 3 min read

NGC 6723 is a globular cluster, an ancient inhabitant of the Milky Way galaxy.

(Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Sarajedini, G. Piotto)
Quick facts

What it is: NGC 6723, the "Chandelier Cluster"

Where it is: 27,000 light-years away, in the constellation Sagittarius

When it was shared: June 26, 2026

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.