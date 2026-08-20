Black hole star? Solar-system-size 'dot' from the early universe is our best evidence yet of a brand-new type of cosmic object

The James Webb Space Telescope has identified the most promising candidate yet for a black hole star, lurking 660 million years after the Big Bang. The hypothetical entity, which shines 100 billion times brighter than a typical star, could shed light on the origins of the mysterious "little red dots."

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An artist&#039;s illustration of a cross section of a black hole star showing a massive cocoon of red gas surrounding a central black hole
Researchers have spotted a new object, dubbed MoM-BH*-1, which they believe is a black hole star — a giant cocoon of superheated gas surrounding a supermassive singularity.
(Image credit: MIT)

Astronomers have found the most promising candidate yet for a "black hole star," a new type of astrophysical object lurking in the early universe's "cosmic dawn."

If confirmed, the findings could help to unravel the mysterious origin of "little red dots" (LRDs), an infamous group of hundreds of distant, crimson lights spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). These dots, which are almost as old as the universe itself, shine much brighter than stars but are too dim to be fully formed galaxies, making them one of the biggest puzzles in modern astronomy.

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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