Astronomers find water in the harsh environment near the Milky Way's black hole — Space photo of the week

Astronomers detected dust and water surprisingly close to the Milky Way's central black hole, Sagittarius A*, offering a rare direct view of how evolved stars may behave in hostile settings.

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Published In News 3 min read

Swirls of red and blue gas are seen next to glowing stars in deep space

A view of the Milky Way galaxy.

(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, F. Peißker, J. Lu, F. Yusef-Zadeh, N. B. Sabha, C. Chan)
Quick facts

What it is: The region around the star IRS 3

Where it is: 26,000 light-years from Earth

When it was shared: Aug. 11, 2026

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Shreejaya Karantha
Shreejaya Karantha
Live Science contributor

Shreejaya Karantha is a science writer specializing in astronomy, covering topics such as the sun, planetary science, stellar evolution, black holes, and early universe cosmology. Based in India, she works as a writer and research specialist at The Secrets of the Universe, where she contributes to scripts for research-based and explainer videos. Shreejaya holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's degree in physics with a specialization in astrophysics.

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