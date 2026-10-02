'A kind of Rosetta Stone': AI decodes 217-year-old secret letter ordered by Napoleon

GPT-6 Astra has been used to solve a centuries-old cipher used to convey strategic military information between Napoleon's troops.

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The Battle of Wagram 1809, 1938. Napoleon Bonaparte defeated the Austrians at Wagram, forcing them to sue for peace four days later and bringing an end to the War of the Fifth Coalition
Napoleon sent coded messages to avoid sensitive information about the Emperor's plans falling into the hands of France's enemies.
(Image credit: Photo by Shirley Markham Collection/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

An engineer has utilized AI to break a previously unsolved cipher used by Napoleon Bonaparte to send secret messages to his generals — enabling us to read a 217-year-old letter for the first time. The announcement has historians excited about AI's potential to become a modern-day "Rosetta Stone" for translating coded historical messages.

Carter Church, an AI engineer at cybersecurity firm Sentinel One, laid out the findings in a post on X on Wednesday (Sept. 30), explaining how he gave OpenAI's new model GPT-6 Astra one prompt and one image to crack the centuries-old code. Six hours later, the task was complete.

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Pandora Dewan
Pandora Dewan
Trending News Editor

Pandora is the trending news editor at Live Science. She is also a science presenter and previously worked as Senior Science and Health Reporter at Newsweek. Pandora holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in biochemistry and molecular biology.

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