Google DeepMind's latest AI tool promises a new era for genetics research, but experts warn to take its predictions with caution

AlphaGenome Atlas could make it easier for geneticists to access powerful AI, but its predictions aren't always accurate.

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A hand holds up a phone with a dark screen with the words &quot;Google DeepMind&quot; on it while a white background is behind with the word &quot;artificial intelligence&quot; repeated in rows on the surface.
Is Google's DeepMind entering the world of genetics?
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Google DeepMind has revealed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can predict the molecular impacts of tweaking any one of the billions of letters that make up our genetic code.

On Sept. 8, Google's AI powerhouse announced a freely available database called AlphaGenome Atlas, which contains data on 9 billion possible changes to the human genetic code and estimates how these changes will affect different tissues and cellular processes. What's more, the tool spits out a simple score to help scientists quickly weigh the knock-on impacts of these changes.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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