Earth's crust is 'unzipping' beneath Italy — and that could explain most of the earthquakes in the region

The peeling away of Earth's crust beneath Italy may explain a lot of the seismic activity in the mountains that run along the spine of the country.

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A large mountain range in the sunset
Seismic activity in the Apennine Mountains is tied to the crust unzipping beneath Italy.
(Image credit: Paolo Corsetti via Getty Images)

The crust under Italy is "unzipping" and falling away into the mantle, new research finds.

This process is the driver of much of the seismic activity in the Apennine Mountains, the long chain of peaks that runs like a spine down the Italian peninsula. This area provides a unique look into the swan song of subduction, or the movement of a slab of oceanic crust under a neighboring chunk of continental crust, said study lead author Stefano Tavani, a geoscientist at the University of Florence.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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