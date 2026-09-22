Newfound 'fire amoeba from the Cascades' sets record for the hottest temperature complex life can survive at

The newly-described amoeba Incendiamoeba cascadensis can survive at a sweltering 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

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Two glowing blue cells are connected by a pink line against a black background.

Researchers found the record-breaking Incendiamoeba cascadensis amoeba in Lassen Volcanic National Park, California.

(Image credit: Felix Mikus)
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Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

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