Vera Rubin Observatory detects one of the smallest and faintest satellite galaxies ever seen ‪—‬ before the telescope's mission even began

Astronomers looking at Vera C. Rubin Observatory test data have discovered 'Aquarius IV', believed to be a brand new satellite galaxy of the Milky Way located 350,000 light-years away.

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A glowing ball of blue light is seen in deep space.
The infamous Helix Nebula, imaged here by NASA's Galaxy Evolution Explorer spacecraft, is located deep in the constellation Aquarius. Even farther — beyond the edge of the Milky Way — astronomers using the Vera C. Rubin Observatory have discovered what they believe to be an ultra-dim, never-before-seen dwarf galaxy in orbit around ours, named Aquarius IV.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSC)

In one of the first major discoveries from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, scientists have revealed a previously unknown galaxy orbiting the Milky Way. Described in a study that hasn’t been peer-reviewed, the galaxy, named Aquarius IV, is one of the lightest, faintest and farthest satellite galaxies ever seen.

This dim cluster of ancient stars was discovered on the extreme periphery of the Milky Way in early test data from the Rubin Observatory, offering a glimpse of the telescope's impressive abilities and shedding new light on our cosmic neighborhood.

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Abha Jain
Abha Jain
Live Science contributor

Abha Jain is a freelance science writer. She did a masters degree in biology, specializing in neuroscience, from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India, and is almost through with a bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She's also a self-taught space enthusiast, and so loves writing about topics in astronomy, archaeology and neuroscience.

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