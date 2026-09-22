Nearly 2,400-year-old school where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great discovered in Greece

A school where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great has been found in northern Greece.

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An aerial view of an archaeological site showing square areas that have been excavated.
This aerial image shows part of the ancient school where Alexander was taught.
(Image credit: Copyright Hellenic Ministry of Culture)

The school where Alexander the Great was educated by Aristotle more than 2,300 years ago has been uncovered in the ancient Macedonian city of Mieza, now in northern Greece, the Hellenic Ministry of Culture said in a translated statement.

Archaeologists unearthed a building complex containing two banquet halls, a sporting arena, a stadium, a roofed porch and a lecture hall with stone desks, according to the statement. Mosaic floors and columns decorated the complex. The banquet halls had raised pedestals where nearly a dozen couches would originally have been placed.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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