14th-century woman in China lost her nose to amputation — likely as punishment for stealing or adultery

A face-down burial of a middle-aged woman who died around 700 years ago in China is the world's first evidence of punitive nasal amputation.

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a front-facing human skull minus the mandible against a black background, revealing a curiously wide nasal opening
The nasal opening of the skull of a woman buried in the 14th century in China shows evidence of an amputation that she survived.
(Image credit: Qian Wang, Texas A&M University College of Dentistry)

A 700-year-old female skull found in a Chinese cemetery is the world's first archaeological example of punitive nose amputation, according to a new study. The middle-aged woman survived the ruthless punishment, which may have been administered for stealing or for adultery.

"We believe this woman was a kind of cast-off after death. She was buried face-down, suggesting a discriminatory attitude," study co-author Qian Wang, a biological anthropologist at Texas A&M University, told Live Science in an email. "Her burial, alone, in a place without her family or community, could be a decision of disapproval."

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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