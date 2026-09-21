Scientists made a paper battery you can swallow to power internal medical devices

A paper-based, ingestible battery powered medical devices inside pigs for up to three days before gradually breaking down, a new study reported.

Isha Ishtiaq&#039;s avatar
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A close up of a person wearing a blue shirt with their tongue sticking out and a red and white pill on it
One version of the newly designed battery is small enough to fit in a typical gel capsule, like those used for supplements.
(Image credit: Trevor Williams via Getty Images)

Scientists built a swallowable paper battery that can power medical devices inside the body and then gradually break down after its job is done.

So far, the battery has been tested only in pigs, in which it powered devices for up to three days. If proven safe and effective in people, the battery could someday power temporary devices inside the gut while avoiding surgery to retrieve a conventional battery from the body when the device is no longer needed.

Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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