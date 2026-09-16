Scientists shrank mice's brains and replaced the missing tissue with human 'organoids'

Scientists have devised a new way to incorporate human brain tissue into living mice, opening the door to new research.

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A mouse&#039;s brain shown in purple, pink, red and green
This is a side view of a mouse brain with a human organoid transplanted into it. The image shows nerve fibers extending from the human graft (red and green) through the mouse brain (blue). The scale bar is 0.04 inches (1 millimeter).
(Image credit: S. Pasca lab, Stanford University)

In a new study, scientists reared lab mice that were missing sections of their brains and then replaced the missing tissue with human cells.

The experiment represents a step forward in the study of human brain organoids ‪—‬ tiny models of the human brain grown from stem cells. In the long run, scientists aim to use organoids to better understand how the brain develops and how its structure and function change in the context of disease.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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