Strange 'centaur' object between Saturn and Uranus has mysterious, changing rings, James Webb telescope study hints

James Webb Space Telescope observations of Chariklo, one of the smallest ringed worlds in the solar system, reveal some inexplicable changes.

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An illustration of a gray sphere with rings surrounding it.
An illustration of the centaur object Chariklo, which is encircled by two strange rings that might be changing before our eyes.
(Image credit: L. Maquet, Observatoire de Paris)

The rings around a strange small body orbiting between Saturn and Uranus look mysteriously different from previous views, new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggest.

The rings encircle Chariklo, which is a centaur, a strange type of object that shows characteristics of both asteroids and comets. Chariklo is only about 400 miles (250 kilometers) in diameter and is part of a large group of tiny objects in the distant solar system.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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