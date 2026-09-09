See the highest-resolution footage of a black hole jet ever taken, thanks to AI and 27 years of observations

Researchers combined 100-plus images of a single black hole into an AI-powered video to chart the activity of a mighty blazar's jet.

Elizabeth Howell&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A gif showing orange gas blowing against a black background
Using an AI tool called Kine, researchers combined roughly 100 images of a black hole jet into this high-resolution movie that shows 27 years of evolution in just a few seconds.
(Image credit: Foschi et al / Nature)

Astronomers just dropped a video 27 years in the making: the highest-definition animation of a gargantuan black hole jet blasting out of a distant galaxy and twisting off into space.

The video, made from 116 images taken between 1995 and 2022, captured a blazar known as 3C 345, in the constellation Hercules. A blazar is a sort of quasar — a bright, feeding supermassive black hole embedded in the center of a faraway galaxy — that emits huge jets of gas into its environment. The jets blaze at nearly the speed of light and are charged with highly concentrated X-rays and gamma rays.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.