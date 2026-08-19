Astronomers spot the closest, fastest star ever seen orbiting our galaxy's monster black hole

A star is whipping around the Milky Way's central black hole incredibly fast, setting a record for the tightest orbit ever observed

Andrey Feldman&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 5 min read
An illustration of a black hole, swirling with rainbow colors, being orbited by a glowing ball of light
An illustration of a star orbiting a black hole.
(Image credit: MARK GARLICK via Getty Images)

Astronomers have discovered the closest, fastest star ever seen orbiting Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the 4.3 million-solar-mass black hole at the heart of our galaxy. The faint star, named S301, completes a lap every 8.7 years and skims past the black hole at roughly 55 million mph (90 million km/h) — about 8% the speed of light. Its orbit is so tight that, within about a decade, researchers should be able to measure its spin rate. The discovery was reported Aug. 19 in the journal Nature.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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