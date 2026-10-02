Animals may have evolved 200 million years earlier than previously thought, new study suggests

After using a technique called molecular clock analysis, researchers have proposed that the origin of animals could be 200 million years earlier than thought.

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An illustration of an ancient seafloor
An artist's reconstruction of the seafloor in Namibia, West Africa, 543 million years ago.
(Image credit: Museum of Natural History, University of Oxford / Mighty Fossils.)

The first animals may have appeared on Earth hundreds of millions years earlier than their fossils suggest, a new modeling study suggests.

Previously, the earliest fossil evidence of animals dated to around 574 million years ago, during the Ediacaran period (635 million to 538 million years ago). In the new paper, a research team argues that we can't just rely on the spotty fossil record, and suggests that animals first appeared up to 200 million years earlier than the oldest known animal fossils.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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