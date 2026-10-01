Your voice may reveal how fast you're aging, new AI 'speech clock' suggests

A new machine-learning "speech clock" estimates a person's chronological age from their speech, drawing links between older-sounding speech and cognitive decline.

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An older woman with red hair sits behind a desk and talks on the phone.
A new AI tool screens recordings of people's voices to predict their age and, by extension, their risk of dementia.
(Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

A new AI tool that analyzes speech could give users a glimpse of how they are aging and whether they're at risk of dementia, a new study suggests.

The tool analyzes hundreds of speech and language patterns to estimate the user's chronological age from the way they talk. In a study involving nearly 3,000 Spanish-speaking adults, those whose estimated age was higher than their actual age were more likely to have cognitive problems, dementia and signs of accelerated biological aging, researchers reported Wednesday (Sept. 30) in the journal Science Advances. They were also more likely to have less favorable social and economic circumstances than other study participants.

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Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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